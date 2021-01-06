Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Trading 6.5% Higher

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 113,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 76,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

BWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $373.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $22.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

