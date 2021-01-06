Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Price Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $37.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Brighthouse Financial traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $38.87. Approximately 1,234,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 827,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.