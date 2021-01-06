BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.78

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 40438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BSIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 296,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

