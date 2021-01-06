Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.08

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 39941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.10.

Several research analysts have commented on EAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

