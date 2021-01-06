Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $27.37. 95,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 79,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $813.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.07.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,803 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $179,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 802,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,513. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,111,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.