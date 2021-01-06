Brokerages Anticipate AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post sales of $111.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the lowest is $107.94 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $111.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $432.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.10 million to $435.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $479.05 million, with estimates ranging from $461.63 million to $488.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

AMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,178.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 16,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $402,346.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,721.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,826 shares of company stock worth $4,708,976 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

