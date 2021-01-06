Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to post sales of $85.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $90.70 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $103.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $359.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $369.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $318.77 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 290,717 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 550,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 308,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 197,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

