Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce $278.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.00 million and the highest is $278.80 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $283.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,083,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after buying an additional 62,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $174.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

