Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.40 Million

Analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to announce $278.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.80 million and the lowest is $278.00 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $283.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%.

CCMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,083,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

