Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.96 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

CCK opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

