Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report sales of $20.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.41 million and the lowest is $19.52 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $19.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $81.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $81.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.86 million, with estimates ranging from $81.25 million to $83.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million.

Several research analysts have commented on FDUS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

FDUS opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $318.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.91. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

