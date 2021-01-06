Brokerages Expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,684. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.