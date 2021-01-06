Brokerages Expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.20 Million

Brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report sales of $229.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.10 million to $231.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $282.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $998.00 million to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

JJSF opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.28. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $189.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after purchasing an additional 84,184 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

