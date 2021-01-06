Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Nielsen reported sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 33.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

