Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.75 Billion

Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.95 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $20.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.22 billion to $20.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.35 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $62.71.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.