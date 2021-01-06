Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.00 Million

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce $130.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.99 million and the highest is $130.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $114.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $467.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $467.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $526.08 million, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $527.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $84.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in Power Integrations by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

