Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce $258.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.82 million and the lowest is $240.00 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $263.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $94.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average is $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

