Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report $4.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $17.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $17.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $19.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $12,461,746.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

