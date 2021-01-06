Brokers Issue Forecasts for Transphorm, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transphorm in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TGAN stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Transphorm has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $50.00.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

