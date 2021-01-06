Brokers Offer Predictions for Cytosorbents Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cytosorbents in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 73.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

