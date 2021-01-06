Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

RA stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.