Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.17

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.17 and last traded at $62.05, with a volume of 11473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $2.2591 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

