Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Shares Gap Down to $1,700.00

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,700.00, but opened at $1,625.00. Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at $1,675.00, with a volume of 1,035 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,675.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,664.61. The firm has a market cap of £272.97 million and a PE ratio of 39.44.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,610.40). Also, insider Caroline Connellan sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total value of £39,277.81 ($51,316.71).

About Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

