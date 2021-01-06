Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Shares Gap Down to $1,700.00

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,700.00, but opened at $1,625.00. Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at $1,675.00, with a volume of 1,035 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,675.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,664.61. The firm has a market cap of £272.97 million and a PE ratio of 39.44.
About Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK)
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.
