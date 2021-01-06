Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,950 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00.

JAZZ traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.98. The stock had a trading volume of 660,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $166.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

