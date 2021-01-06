Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,950 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00.
JAZZ traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.98. The stock had a trading volume of 660,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $166.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
