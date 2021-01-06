Bruce Rogers Sells 11,950 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $391,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Bruce Rogers sold 11,240 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $339,335.60.

NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $36.65.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

