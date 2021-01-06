Bruce Rogers Sells 11,950 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Bruce Rogers sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $391,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Bruce Rogers sold 11,240 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $339,335.60.
NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $36.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
