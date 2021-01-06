Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.91

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.91 and last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 2722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at $16,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 157.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 356,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 218,248 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter valued at $8,228,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at $7,505,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bruker by 136.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 134,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

