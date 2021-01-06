BTC Lite (BTCL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,902.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 198.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $211,569.36 and approximately $1,902.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 460.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00315667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.19 or 0.02800802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

