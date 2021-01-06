BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of TDOC traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,925. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.49 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.60.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,029,057 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 35.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 75.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

