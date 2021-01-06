Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,553.41

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,553.41 and traded as high as $1,819.50. Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) shares last traded at $1,795.00, with a volume of 962,475 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,760.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.41. The stock has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) alerts:

In other Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.