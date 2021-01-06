Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.80

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 314035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.28 million and a P/E ratio of 870.00.

Burcon NutraScience Co. (BU.TO) (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

