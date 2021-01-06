Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sets New 1-Year High at $267.66

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $267.66 and last traded at $266.66, with a volume of 21633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.24.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $65,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

