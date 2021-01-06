Burst Price Up 85.5% Over Last 7 Days (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $35,115.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burst has traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,590,366 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

