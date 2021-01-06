Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.95

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

