Bytom (BTM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.26 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $93.26 million and $23.26 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0666 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00461012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1,385.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 346.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,646,904,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,399,619,294 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

