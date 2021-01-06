C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 7.2%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.05 and last traded at $113.40. 5,655,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 4,888,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.17.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in C3.ai by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

