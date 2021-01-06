Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,136.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,973,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $788,389,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,084,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $679,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579,300 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $152,690,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,360.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,555,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.