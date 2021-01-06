Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.35

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 13958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

