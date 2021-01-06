Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.29. Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 413,886 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.62.

Get Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) alerts:

In other Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) news, insider Fady Khallouf bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. The company held working interests in two license areas, such as Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.