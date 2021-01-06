Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.35

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $15.20. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 322,108 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $249,955.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $11,053. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $1,735,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 102,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 46,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 43,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.