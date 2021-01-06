Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$123.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.80 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGY. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian upped their target price on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

CGY opened at C$65.91 on Wednesday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$31.29 and a 1-year high of C$71.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$61.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

