Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CGY. Laurentian boosted their target price on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) alerts:

Shares of CGY stock traded up C$0.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$66.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,781. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.31 million and a PE ratio of 29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$61.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.15. Calian Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$31.29 and a one year high of C$71.91.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$123.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.4805232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.