Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 10,788 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

About Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain.

