Canaccord Genuity Raises Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) Price Target to C$20.00

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LAC. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE LAC traded up C$3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.75. 1,214,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,506. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$22.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.71, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.41.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.