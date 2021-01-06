Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.L) (LON:CGI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,910.24

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.L) (LON:CGI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,910.24 and traded as high as $2,040.00. Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.L) shares last traded at $2,000.00, with a volume of 798 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,910.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,634.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

About Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.L) (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

