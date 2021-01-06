Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$118.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$115.50 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TSE:CM traded up C$2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,172. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.6800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

