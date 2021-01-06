Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.33

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.33 and last traded at $113.30, with a volume of 23455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 55.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 78,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $5,000,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

