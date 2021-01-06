Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,547,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 461.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 972,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 287,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

