Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$442.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$506.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$444.00 to C$490.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$445.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total value of C$39,783.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,651,006.49.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$447.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$433.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$398.74. The company has a market cap of C$60.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$447.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

