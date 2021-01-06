Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDNAF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $136.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Canadian Tire stock opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.89. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $134.57.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and petroleum under the Canadian Tire, PartSource, Petroleum, Gas+, Party City, Mark's, Mark's Work Wearhouse, L'Ãquipeur, Helly Hansen, SportChek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, Pro Hockey Life, National Sports, Sports Rousseau, and Hockey Experts banners.

