Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.62

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.62 and traded as low as $30.58. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) shares last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 819,171 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CU. CSFB set a C$37.50 target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

